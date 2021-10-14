Maha: Factory worker drowns in river

A 32-year-old factory worker drowned in a river on the ouskirts of Nagpur city in Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday. The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon when Mohd Naim Subrati Ansari went to Kolar river for fishing following a power outage in the factory where he worked, they said.

''He had gone to the river along with some of his colleagues. After fishing, the victim entered the river to take bath, however, drowned in the process,'' a police official said. A case of accidental death was registered by Khaparkheda police in this connection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)