Teachers in Afghanistan Receive the First Ever Teachers Peace Award 2021 from IIHM

NEW DELHI, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When countries were pulling out of Afghanistan, International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) along with the International Hospitality Council (IHC), London stood in support with the teachers of Afghanistan by celebrating International Teachers Day, awarding IIHM Teachers Peace Award 2021 to all those incredible teachers who have continued teaching over the turmoil years. IIHM honoured these heroes on an online platform, who continue to script destiny of Afghanistan despite of all the turbulence in the ravaged nation.

IIHM Teachers Day Awards 2021 has been assigned a theme, 'Because Teachers Make Difference,' that aims to salute teachers for their tireless efforts to combat odds and keep the flame of education burning. Teachers in Afghanistan, today, are working hard to keep the torch of education lit in their country for which they are facing enormous challenges.

Educating Youth through challenging circumstances in a war-torn country brings its own hurdles of Teaching and IIHM celebrated this unstoppable spirit by driving this social change in Afghanistan. The International Humanity shown by the college and the Inclusivity of its education operations not only brings India on the World Map, but also gives a message to lead the change. Such Initiatives makes IIHM as a disrupter in providing modern hospitality education. The Hon'ble Secretary General of UNWTO, Mr. Zurab Pololikashvili during the Inauguration of IIHM Global Centre of Tourism and Hospitality Research, commended the college and said that UNWTO is proud to stand with IIHM.

The event can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4U_atZO8g_M. It generated huge interest across the globe with coverage in the National News Headlines as well: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=53_1VieHl70.

The first ever event of the type, garnered substantial response from institutions and teachers in Afghanistan. IIHM's efforts yielded positive results as teachers from several prestigious institutions of the country like Sofia Private School, Ahmad Shah Abdali Private High School, Shams London Academy, and Mushtaqbil-e-Naween Private High School accepted the Teachers Peace Award 2021 and expressed their gratitude to India and IIHM. They honoured 30 teachers from these schools in Afghanistan. The teachers were enthusiastic and felt motivated at receiving this special honour from IIHM. The institute also extended assistance to teachers in Afghanistan to improve quality of education in the country. Courses in Hospitality and English will be offered to students of Afghanistan absolutely free of cost.

Dr Suborno Bose, Chairman and Chief Mentor, IIHM, said on the occasion, ''We salute the teachers of Afghanistan who despite the difficult situations, have never let education stop even for a day. We are all proud of each one of these teachers who have set an example to the world. They have proved that there is no force that can stop education.'' He also added, ''Tourism is not restricted to just a few people of the world, but it is open for anyone who loves to travel and binds them together. Tourism and hospitality comes from the heart and so, World Tourism Day is the ideal day to confer this historic Teachers Peace Award 2021 to teachers of Afghanistan.'' Prof David Foskett, the Chairman of International Hospitality Council (IHC), said, ''Teachers in Afghanistan are pillars and role models to students. They are caring, show empathy, share their knowledge, and change people's lives. They can influence young people for the good and it is definitely a great honour which IIHM and IHC are giving to the teachers of Afghanistan.'' About IIHM IIHM (International Institute of Hotel Management) is the largest chain of premier hospitality and hotel management schools across India that started its journey in 1994 at Kolkata. IIHM is a part of Indismart Group, the conglomerate that operates the Indismart Hotels.

