Tokyo Olympics effect: AICTE seeks details of sports infra from engg. colleges, technical institutes

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2021 12:30 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 12:28 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
The All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) has asked all engineering colleges and other technical institutes to submit details of the sports infrastructure available with them, according to officials.

The move, which is aimed at better utilization of sports infrastructure, comes in the backdrop of India's improved performance at the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

''Technical institutes can play an important role in promoting sports in India. Institutions can prepare sportspersons for national and international competitions to be held in the future in the light of the credible performance of Indian sportsmen during Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, 2021,'' said Col A Shreenath, Director, AICTE's Policy and Academic Planning Bureau, in official order.

''The Ministry of Education would like to discuss the issue of sports infrastructure available in Indian institutions with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and desired that details about the sports infrastructure available in your institution may be provided as per the proforma,'' he added.

The details sought from institutions include several playgrounds, availability of sports complex, gymnasium or fitness center, indoor stadium, swimming pool, and yoga center. The institutes have also been asked to provide details of students studying there and those involved in sports.

India capped off its best-ever performance in the Olympics this year with a haul of seven medals, including a gold. In the Paralympics, too, Indian athletes scripted history with the highest-ever medal tally of 19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

