Left Menu

Majority of students feel confident about career prospects: Study

The number of Indian students surveyed was 1,000.The survey found that IT and telecom, education, government, media, marketing and finance were identified as the top-five most sought-after industries for career choices. More than half of the respondents plan to prolong their time in education while the job market is still volatile, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2021 15:01 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 15:01 IST
Majority of students feel confident about career prospects: Study
  • Country:
  • India

Majority of students in Indian universities and across the globe are confident about their future career prospects even in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, according to a study.

The study on career outlook, conducted by global association of investment professionals CFA Institute, surveyed more than 15,000 current university students and recent graduates aged 18-25 from 15 markets.

The markets included Australia, Hong Kong SAR, India, Japan and Singapore in the Asia Pacific region. The number of Indian students surveyed was 1,000.

The survey found that IT and telecom, education, government, media, marketing and finance were identified as the top-five most sought-after industries for career choices. Around 55 per cent students said their perceptions on career prospects, desires and expectations have changed since the COVID-19 outbreak.

Lack of jobs and low pay in their preferred sector were identified as their two biggest fears with regards to their job prospects. More than half of the respondents plan to prolong their time in education while the job market is still volatile, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
2
Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accelerate a Wide Range of AI, HPC, and Cloud Workloads

Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accel...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
4
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021