Left Menu

RailTel signs MoU with C-DOT to boost expansion of telecom services

RailTel Corporation on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding with the Centre for Development of Telematics C-DOT to work together in diverse areas of telecom with a key focus on boosting modernisation and expansion of communication networks in the country.C-DOT is a premier research centre under the Department of Telecommunications whereas RailTel works under the Ministry of Railways.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2021 20:13 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 20:11 IST
RailTel signs MoU with C-DOT to boost expansion of telecom services
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

RailTel Corporation on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding with the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) to work together in diverse areas of telecom with a key focus on boosting modernisation and expansion of communication networks in the country.

C-DOT is a premier research centre under the Department of Telecommunications whereas RailTel works under the Ministry of Railways. The MoU signing ceremony was attended by Rajkumar Upadhyay, executive director of C-DOT, and Puneet Chawla, CMD of RailTel, in the presence of other senior officers of both the organisations, RailTel said in a statement.

Chawla remarked that the synergy between C-DOT and RailTel will help in providing affordable broadband services to the masses in the rural areas by lowering the cost of equipment since all this will be 'make in India' using C-DOT's home-grown technology, according to the statement.

The signing of the MoU will help both the organisations leverage each other's expertise in their respective domains, it said.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw handles Ministry of Railways as well as Department of Telecommunications. The MoU has been signed with ''the objective of working together in the diverse areas of telecom with key focus on the modernisation and expansion of communication Networks across the country'', the RailTel statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accelerate a Wide Range of AI, HPC, and Cloud Workloads

Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accel...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
4
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021