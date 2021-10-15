Left Menu

IIM-Udaipur ranked among country's top 100 B-schools in FT-MIM ranking for 3rd consecutive year

PTI | Udaipur | Updated: 15-10-2021 11:48 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 11:48 IST
IIM-Udaipur ranked among country's top 100 B-schools in FT-MIM ranking for 3rd consecutive year
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Institute of Management, Udaipur has been ranked among the top 100 business schools in the Financial Times (FT) Master in Management (MIM) global ranking for the third consecutive year, a top official said on Friday.

The rank of IIM Udaipur is 82 for its two-year MBA programme.

''This is the third consecutive year when the institution has been ranked in the FT MIM Ranking, which is recognised as one of the key indicators of excellence for a B-school,'' IIM Udaipur Director Professor Janat Shah said.

He said IIM-Udaipur is only the third IIM, along with IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Bangalore, to be on the prestigious list for the third consecutive year.

Shah said in the last 10 years, the institute has focussed on research, innovation and quality and is now working on achieving the goals of high-quality research and student transformation under its Vision-2030.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan
2
NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

 United States
3
Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both mother and child – an immunologist explains the maternal immune response

Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both...

 United States
4
Tiny Pacific nation beats the world with 99% COVID vaccination, says Red Cross

Tiny Pacific nation beats the world with 99% COVID vaccination, says Red Cro...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021