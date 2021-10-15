Maha govt approves new police promotion policy, personnel to benefit

The Maharashtra government has decided to promote junior police personnel to the post of the assistant inspector or sub-inspector, which in turn would boost the morale of the force and increase its efficiency, officials said on Friday.

The decision, which has been approved by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, would benefit 45,000 personnel in the hawaldar and other ranks, they said.

''Earlier, a hawaldar used to spend his entire tenure in the same rank. The promotion policy will increase the number of hawaldars from 37,861 to 51,210. The number of assistant police sub-inspectors will also increase from 15,270 to 17,071,'' a statement issued by the state government on Thursday said.

It is expected that a person gets a promotion after serving on the same post for 10 years, but the lack of higher posts meant most retired without getting a single promotion, an official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)