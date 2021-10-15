Left Menu

Shiv Sena's Goa vice president Rakhi Naik resigns

The Shiv Senas Goa unit vice-president Rakhi Prabhudesai Naik on Friday resigned from her post and primary membership of the party.Naik, who had been associated with the Sena for the last four years, is also the partys state spokesperson.Here, I end my four-year long association with Shiv Sena.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 15-10-2021 17:34 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 17:16 IST
Shiv Sena's Goa vice president Rakhi Naik resigns
Shiv Sena's party logo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Shiv Sena's Goa unit vice-president Rakhi Prabhudesai Naik on Friday resigned from her post and primary membership of the party.

Naik, who had been associated with the Sena for the last four years, is also the party's state spokesperson.

"Here, I end my four-year-long association with Shiv Sena. I have sent my formal resignation from the post of Vice President and Primary Membership of the party. Taken most important decision on the auspicious day of Dussehra," she tweeted.

When contacted, Naik said she had resigned after understanding that the Sena was not serious about Goa and has not been working in the interest of the state. "The central leaders arrive here only to pay lip service," Naik said, adding that she is yet to decide on a future course of action.

"I will have to speak to my well-wishers and followers before taking any decision, as this is a crucial time for Goa," Naik said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan
2
NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

 United States
3
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
4
Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both mother and child – an immunologist explains the maternal immune response

Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021