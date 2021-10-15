Left Menu

PTI | Gopeshwar | Updated: 15-10-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 17:25 IST
Badrinath to close for winter on Nov 20
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The portals of Badrinath will be closed for winter at 6.45 pm on November 20.

The auspicious hour and date for the annual closure of the Himalayan temple were announced at a ceremony held in its precincts on the occasion of Vijayadashami on Friday.

The chief priest of the temple Rawal Ishwari Prasad Namboodri, Devasthanam Board Additional CEO BD Singh, Dharmadhikari Bhuvan Chandra Uniyal, and others associated with the management of the temple attended the meeting, Chardham Devasthanam Board media in-charge Harish Gaud said.

The closure dates for Kedarnath, Yamunotri and Gangotri were announced on Thursday.

While Kedarnath and Yamunotri will be closed on November 6, Gangotri will be closed on November 5.

