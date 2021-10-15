Left Menu

Book on preparing students post COVID-19 released

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-10-2021 17:34 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 17:34 IST
Book on preparing students post COVID-19 released
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic when students and faculty are grappling with the intricacies of online education, a book laying the roadmap for college-goers to overcome hurdles in these pandemic times has been launched.

Aptly titled 'Post Pandemic Graduate', the book is authored by CA V Pattabhi Ram and Dr B Anbuthambi.

According to a communique, it prepares students to help them succeed the most important phase of life.

The book was released on World Students Day on Friday at an Educators Conclave on 'preparing post pandemic graduates', organised virtually by ICT Academy.

It has various chapters such as on emerging skills, how classes, online labs and libraries will change the way students learn things, and how to create entrepreneurial opportunities in college.

Educators of Higher Education and Industry experts including Lakshmi Narayanan, Chairman ICT Academy and Emeritus Vice Chairman, Cognizant, Narayanan Ramaswamy, National Leader-Education and Skill Development KPMG in India, M P Vijay Kumar, Chief Financial Officer, Sify Technologies, Sujith Kumar, AVP and HR Business Leader Infosys LTD and Rashmi Bansal, writer and entrepreneur, participated.

