Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday congratulated Mridul Agarwal from Jaipur for securing top position in IIT-JEE Advanced 2021 entrance exams.Heartiest Congratulations to Jaipurs Mridul Agarwal, the topper of JEEAdvanced2021 Its a great achievement a result of his hard work determination, he tweeted.I congratulate Kavya Chopra,the topper among female candidates all those who have attained success.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 15-10-2021 19:07 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 19:07 IST
JEE-Advanced: Rajasthan CM congratulates top ranker Mridul Agarwal
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday congratulated Mridul Agarwal from Jaipur for securing top position in IIT-JEE Advanced 2021 entrance exams.

“Heartiest Congratulations to #Jaipur's Mridul Agarwal, the topper of #JEEAdvanced2021! It's a great achievement & a result of his hard work & determination,” he tweeted.

“I congratulate Kavya Chopra,the topper among female candidates & all those who have attained success. My best wishes to all,” Gehlot added.

Agarwal scored 348 marks out of 360, the highest-ever percentile in JEE-Advanced. Agarwal had also scored 100 percentile in JEE-Main exam and shared the top rank with 17 others.

He is also the first to bag the top rank in both JEE-Main and JEE-Advanced exams.

Kavya Chopra, who became the first female to top the JEE-Main exam, has emerged as the topper in JEE-Advanced among females with an overall rank of 98.

