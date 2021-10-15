Left Menu

Teacher held for raping 11-yr-old after girl dials child helpline for assistance

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 15-10-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 19:50 IST
Teacher held for raping 11-yr-old after girl dials child helpline for assistance
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her teacher following which he was arrested in Jhunjhunu district, police said on Friday.

The teacher was apprehended after the girl called up the child helpline.

The minor was raped by the accused on October 5 and he also threatened her of dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident, they said.

She confided to her mother but the family kept the assault a secret.

The class 7 student found child helpline numbers in her government school textbooks and she called up to report the incident on Thursday, Singhana Police Station SHO Bhajna Ram said.

Members of the Child Welfare Committee swung into action and reached out to her and also approached the superintendent of police who ordered immediate action in the matter, police said.

The accused, Keshav Yadav who is a resident of Alwar district, was apprehended on Thursday night and was formally arrested on Friday under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act, they said.

The accused got married in December last year to a teacher who is posted in another district. His father is a retired teacher and his sister and her husband are lecturers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan
2
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
3
NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

 United States
4
Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both mother and child – an immunologist explains the maternal immune response

Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021