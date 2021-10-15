Left Menu

NSUI workers in Jaipur burn effigy of PM Modi, other

National Students Union of India NSUI workers on Friday burnt a Ravana-like effigy here representing the central government having the faces of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others against inflation and fuel price hike.The effigy was set on flames on the occasion of Dussehra inside the University of Rajasthan campus.We burnt the effigy of Modi government symbolising it to be evil.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 15-10-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 22:39 IST
NSUI workers in Jaipur burn effigy of PM Modi, other
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

National Students' Union of India (NSUI) workers on Friday burnt a Ravana-like effigy here representing the central government having the faces of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others against inflation and fuel price hike.

The effigy was set on flames on the occasion of Dussehra inside the University of Rajasthan campus.

''We burnt the effigy of Modi government symbolising it to be evil. The effigy had the faces of PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, BJP President J P Nadda, UP CM Yogi Adityanath and others,'' NSUI spokesperson Ramesh Bhati said.

Around the same time, ABVP workers had also planned to burn an effigy of Education Minister Govind Dotasra against his comments on women teachers and irregularities in the conduct of Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) held last month.

Yet, the effigy of Dotasra was taken away by some NSUI workers before it could reach the university. Later, the ABVP workers burnt another effigy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Raphinha stars as Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1; Athletics-'A great talent'- fellow athletes pay tribute to Kenyan Tirop and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Raphinha stars as Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1...

 Global
3
Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

 China
4
Health News Roundup: Sydney to open to travellers without quarantine, but citizens first; New Zealand reports 65 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Sydney to open to travellers without quarantine, but ci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021