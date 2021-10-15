NSUI workers in Jaipur burn effigy of PM Modi, other
National Students' Union of India (NSUI) workers on Friday burnt a Ravana-like effigy here representing the central government having the faces of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others against inflation and fuel price hike.
The effigy was set on flames on the occasion of Dussehra inside the University of Rajasthan campus.
''We burnt the effigy of Modi government symbolising it to be evil. The effigy had the faces of PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, BJP President J P Nadda, UP CM Yogi Adityanath and others,'' NSUI spokesperson Ramesh Bhati said.
Around the same time, ABVP workers had also planned to burn an effigy of Education Minister Govind Dotasra against his comments on women teachers and irregularities in the conduct of Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) held last month.
Yet, the effigy of Dotasra was taken away by some NSUI workers before it could reach the university. Later, the ABVP workers burnt another effigy.
