Left Menu

Govt school teacher flogs, kicks student for skipping class, held

A government school teacher who meted out corporal punishment to a class 12 student, for skipping classes, was arrested and remanded, police said on Saturday.A video of the teacher flogging the student and repeatedly kicking him went viral on social media.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-10-2021 12:47 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 12:43 IST
Govt school teacher flogs, kicks student for skipping class, held
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A government school teacher who meted out corporal punishment to a class 12 student, for skipping classes, was arrested and remanded, police said on Saturday.

A video of the teacher flogging the student and repeatedly kicking him went viral on social media. The video showed the teacher holding the boy's hair and thrashing and kicking him in front of his classmates, one of whom reportedly took the video without the teacher's knowledge. The student, who was pinned to the floor on his knees, can be seen pleading and sobbing. The 56-year-old teacher was arrested on Friday and remanded.

Confirming the arrest of the teacher Subramaniam, a senior police official told PTI that cases under sections 294 (obscene act), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), Juvenile Justice Act, and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act have been booked against the Physics teacher. "He was arrested following a complaint by the 17-year-old affected student of the Government Nandanar Boys Higher Secondary School in Chidambaram. Further investigation is on," the official added.

The student sustained injuries and has been admitted to the government hospital.

Police said the teacher went overboard as the student had skipped classes.

Schools across the State re-opened on September 1, for ninth, tenth, plus one and plus two classes, after they were closed due to Coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
2
Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

 China
3
FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Raphinha stars as Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1; Athletics-'A great talent'- fellow athletes pay tribute to Kenyan Tirop and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Raphinha stars as Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021