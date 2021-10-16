Palghar ZP teacher, son booked for acquiring Antyodaya card fraudulently

A Zilla Parishad school teacher and his son have been booked in Jawhar in Palghar district for allegedly obtaining an Antyodaya card with forged documents to get benefits of the Central government scheme, police said on Saturday.

The duo, residents of Valwanta, are accused of getting Antyodaya scheme benefits, which are meant for the poorest of the poor and not government employees etc, a Jawhar police station official said.

''The Zilla Parishad teacher got a duplicate Antyodaya card made with forged documents after the one legally possessed by his father got cancelled automatically on the latter's death. The Zila Parishad school teacher and his son, whose name is also on the forged card, have been booked under IPC and Essential Commodities Act provisions. No arrest has been made so far,'' he informed.

