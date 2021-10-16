Left Menu

Palghar ZP teacher, son booked for acquiring Antyodaya card fraudulently

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 16-10-2021 16:32 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 16:22 IST
Palghar ZP teacher, son booked for acquiring Antyodaya card fraudulently
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Zilla Parishad school teacher and his son have been booked in Jawhar in Palghar district for allegedly obtaining an Antyodaya card with forged documents to get benefits of the Central government scheme, police said on Saturday.

The duo, residents of Valwanta, are accused of getting Antyodaya scheme benefits, which are meant for the poorest of the poor and not government employees etc, a Jawhar police station official said.

''The Zilla Parishad teacher got a duplicate Antyodaya card made with forged documents after the one legally possessed by his father got cancelled automatically on the latter's death. The Zila Parishad school teacher and his son, whose name is also on the forged card, have been booked under IPC and Essential Commodities Act provisions. No arrest has been made so far,'' he informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
2
Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

 China
3
FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Raphinha stars as Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1; Athletics-'A great talent'- fellow athletes pay tribute to Kenyan Tirop and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Raphinha stars as Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021