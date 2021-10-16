Left Menu

CM lauds kid for creating awareness on SDGs, distributes Rs 2.87-cr aid to 560 beneficiaries

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-10-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 18:25 IST
CM lauds kid for creating awareness on SDGs, distributes Rs 2.87-cr aid to 560 beneficiaries
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin distributed financial assistance and welfare aid to the tune of Rs 2.87 crore to 560 beneficiaries here on Saturday and presented a prized book to a child marathon runner for spreading awareness on UNDP's sustainable development goals (SDGs).

V Sharvesh covered 750 km from the Thiruvalluvar statue in Kanyakumari district to Chennai's landmark structure - Valluvar Kottam - to spread awareness on the SDGs, the blueprint for a better and more sustainable future.

"I congratulated the boy V Sharvesh of Sairam School for creating awareness on the SDGs and gifted him the book 'Maaperum Tamizh Kanavu' (A Great Tamil Dream)," the Chief Minister tweeted on his micro-blogging site and posted a photograph of the boy receiving the book from him.

Stalin, who launched a slew of programmes at his home constituency of Kolathur here, distributed welfare assistance worth Rs 2.87 crore to the 560 beneficiaries. Apart from dedicating an ambulance for the use of the upgraded government suburban hospital at Periyar Nagar, the Chief Minister presented educational aid and furniture to the Corporation high school.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
2
Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

 China
3
Israeli envoy participates in RSS' Vijaya Dashami event

Israeli envoy participates in RSS' Vijaya Dashami event

 India
4
FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021