U'khand CM Dhami visits Ayodhya, pays obeisance to Ramlala
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday visited the Ram Janmabhoomi in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya and prayed for the well-being of his state. Dhami is the first chief minister of Uttarakhand to pay obeisance to Ramlala and Hanumangarhi in Ayodhya after the decks were cleared for the construction of a Ram temple there. He also inspected the progress of work on the construction of the Ram temple besides taking the blessings of seers. Dhami is on a two-day visit to Ayodhya. Earlier talking to reporters, Dhami said he had studied at the Lucknow University and had come to Ayodhya several times during his student days but it was his first visit to the place as the 'Mukhya Sevak' of Uttarakhand.
