NITI Aayog deputy chairman visits Jaipur Foot centre

NITI Aayog Deputy Chairman Rajiv Kumar on Saturday visited the Jaipur Foot centre of the Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS) here.

He inspected the manufacturing process of the Jaipur Foot and also met beneficiaries drawn from different parts of the country.

Founder and chief patron of the organisation D R Mehta gave a presentation on the working of the Jaipur Foot organisation and informed that about 20 lakh people have so far been rehabilitated with artificial limbs, callipers, and other aids and appliances in India and abroad.

Jaipur Foot has proved to be a boon for the disabled as it is technologically advanced and comes at a low cost, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)