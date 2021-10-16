DU releases third cut-off list, required marks for admissions still on higher side

The Delhi University released the third cut-off on Saturday with the required marks for admission to courses seeing a decline of 0.25 per cent to 1.5 per cent and popular courses still available in colleges.

Even though the cut-offs continue to remain on the higher side, there is a glimmer of hope for students as seats are still available. Over 51,000 students have secured admissions to various colleges under the first two cut-offs. The admission process under the third cut-off will commence on October 18.

BA (Honours) Economics was open at Hansraj College, Lady Shri Ram College and Hindu College at a cut-off of 99 per cent, respectively, while the course was closed in Janki Devi Memorial College, Kalindi College, Kamala Nehru College, Kirori Mal College, and Miranda House.

The Indraprastha College for Women has pegged the cut-off for BA (Honours) Economics at 98 per cent, while at the Ramjas College, the cut-off is pegged at 98.75 per cent.

Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) has kept the highest cut-off for the course at 99.50 per cent among all the colleges.

Sri Venkateswara College is seeking 98.50 per cent for admission to the same course.

The SRCC had pegged the cut-offs for BA (Honours) Economics and B.com (Honours) at 100 per cent in the first list. The asking marks for BA (Honours) Economics came down to 99.75 per cent in the second list and has further come down to 99.50 per cent in the third list.

BA (Honours) English was still available at Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College (ARSD), Aryabhatta College, College of Vocational Studies, Daulat Ram College, Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Gargi College and Hansraj College.

It is, however, closed at the Hindu College and Bharati College. The LSR has pegged the cut-offs for BA (Honours) English at 98.50 per cent, down from 98.75 per cent in the second list, while the Hansraj College and Kirori Mal College have pegged the cut-off at 98 per cent.

At Kirori Mal College, the admission to the course had closed after the first list but the course has opened again in the third list. The cut-off for the course in the first list was 98.50 per cent.

The cut-off for BA (Honours) History is the lowest at Bhagini Nivedita College at 79 per cent, while it is the highest at Miranda House at 99 per cent, same as the second list.

The admission to Bhagini Nivedita College had closed for the course after the first list but it has opened in the third list, with a decline of one per cent from the first list.

The course is also open at Daulat Ram College (97.50 per cent), Delhi College of Arts and Commerce (97 per cent), Gargi College (97.50 per cent), Hansraj College (98.25 per cent), Indraprastha College For Women (96.25 per cent), Kamala Nehru College (96 per cent), Lady Shri Ram College (98.50 per cent), Ramjas College (98.25 per cent) and Sri Venkateswara (97.50 per cent).

Colleges like Aryabhatta, Bharati, Deshbandhu, Dyal Singh and Hindu have closed admission for the course.

Political Science (Honours), which is one of the most sought-after courses, is closed at Aryabhatta College, Miranda House and the Hindu College.

Lady Shri Ram College has pegged the highest cut-off for the course among all colleges at 99 per cent, down from 99.50 per cent in the second list. Seats for the course are also available at ARSD (98 per cent), Daulat Ram College (98.50 per cent), DCAC (98 per cent), Dyal Singh College (97.50 per cent), Indraprastha College For Women (97 percent) and Kirori Mal College (98.75 per cent).

B.Com (Honours) is open at Acharya Narendra Dev College (96 per cent), Ramjas College (98.75) per cent, DCAC (98.25 per cent), Hansraj (98.75), Hindu (98.75) , Ramjas (98.75 per cent) and at SRCC (99 per cent).

The SRCC had pegged the cut-off for B.Com (Honours) at 100 per cent in the first list but reduced it to 99.12 per cent in the second list.

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College (DDU) and Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies (SSCBS) had pegged the cut-offs for Computer Science at 100 per cent in the first list but after finding no takers, they reduced the asking marks to 98.50 per cent in the second list. The course is still available at the two colleges with DDU asking for 97 per cent marks and SSCBS requiring 97.25 per cent for admission to the course.

