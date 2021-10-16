Left Menu

PM Modi will open 7 medical colleges in UP on Oct 25: UP CM



PTI | Siddharthnagar | Updated: 16-10-2021 22:15 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 22:15 IST
PM Modi will open 7 medical colleges in UP on Oct 25: UP CM
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate seven new medical colleges in the state from Siddharthnagar district on October 25.

The Chief Minister, who was here to review the preparations for the PM's arrival in Siddharthnagar, said a chain of new medical colleges will be functioning in UP.

The newly constructed medical colleges in seven districts -- Siddharthnagar, Deoria, Mirzapur, Etah, Hardoi, Ghazipur and Pratapgarh -- will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister on October 25. The admission process will be done in these medical colleges from this academic session through NEET examination, he said.

The Chief Minister, who inspected the newly constructed medical college building and its premises here, also held a meeting with public representatives and officials on the preparations for the arrival of the PM.

Talking to media persons later, Adityanath said health services have improved in UP. “Three to five life supporting ambulances are available in every district of the state,” he said.

These seven new medical colleges will not only help the people of nearby districts but also neighbouring Nepal, he said, adding that the medical college in Siddharthnagar will be named after Madhav Prasad Tripathi, who was an active member of Jana Sangh and the first state president of BJP.

Tripathi was a resident of Bansi assembly constituency of the district.

