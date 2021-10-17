Left Menu

Gujarat: Saurashtra University to re-conduct recruitment process for teaching assistants

Amid allegations of favouritism in the recruitment of teaching assistants in the Saurashtra University SU in Gujarat authorities have decided to conduct the entire process afresh, officials said on Sunday, a day after the NSUI claimed that BJP members of the SU syndicate had created a social media group to recommend the candidates for their contractual recruitment.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 17-10-2021 13:23 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 13:23 IST
Gujarat: Saurashtra University to re-conduct recruitment process for teaching assistants
  • Country:
  • India

Amid allegations of favouritism in the recruitment of teaching assistants in the Saurashtra University (SU) in Gujarat authorities have decided to conduct the entire process afresh, officials said on Sunday, a day after the NSUI claimed that BJP members of the SU syndicate had created a social media group to recommend the candidates for their contractual recruitment. On Saturday, the Congress's student wing had demanded that the entire process be held afresh and everything video recorded. In the WhatsApp group of BJP members of the Saurashtra University syndicate, 23 names were allegedly mentioned as the candidates recommended for the final recruitment as contractual teachers for which the varsity had recently started the process. The interviews of the candidates are slated to begin shortly, the National Students Union of India (NSUI) had claimed. ''We have decided to conduct the recruitment process afresh,'' Vice-Chancellor NM Pethani said on Sunday. He said an open interview process of eligible candidates was conducted between September 29 and October 12 to shortlist 78 successful candidates. But in view of the controversy over the purported WhatsApp group, the varsity has decided to conduct the process once again. Pethani had said he had not received any recommendation from anybody to pick the teaching assistants. Reacting to the controversy, Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani had assured that the entire process will be held in a ''transparent'' manner and selection will be based on merit. He said no candidate will be treated unfairly.

''I talked to the vice-chancellor over the phone after learning about the controversy surrounding the contractual recruitment at the Saurashtra University. I have instructed him to conduct the entire process with full transparency, based on merit, and to ensure that no candidate is treated unfairly. Additional Secretary, Education Department has also been instructed to take action,'' he tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

 United States
2
ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar

ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed ...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; Japanese billionaire Maezawa trains in Russia ahead of space trip and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; Japane...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021