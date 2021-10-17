Left Menu

HarperCollins brings out picture books with cricket as theme

HarperCollins India has come out with a series of five picture books for children with the stories based on animal characters and themed on cricket.Each book in The Cricket Pang Values Series highlights important values through engaging stories and endearing characters.The Alarm Clock House, The Special Snack Box, Rickys Pretend Sick Day, Oops

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2021 16:37 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 16:33 IST
HarperCollins brings out picture books with cricket as theme
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

HarperCollins India has come out with a series of five picture books for children with the stories based on animal characters and themed on cricket.

Each book in ''The Cricket Pang Values Series'' highlights important values through engaging stories and endearing characters.

''The Alarm Clock House'', ''The Special Snack Box'', ''Ricky's Pretend Sick Day'', ''Oops! We Broke the Window'', and ''The Secret of the Doughnut Tree'' talk of the exploits of the main character Pang and his bunch of friends.

CricketPang is the flagship animation of YouNeedCharacter. It is currently being broadcast on MBC, a major TV channel in South Korea, and platforms such as MX player and JIO TV in India.

In addition, the animation has been shown on major OTT channels in the US, Sweden, Mexico and the Middle East.

CricketPang brand ambassador and Team India member Ajinkya Rahane says these books are a great way to make learning fun for children.

Minsu Song, CEO of YouNeedCharacter, says the company will continue to produce content that is educational to young children and come out with good books that are helpful to children ''starting with this meaningful first publication in India''.

According to Tina Narang, publisher (children's books) at HarperCollins, this collection will engage children with its delightful stories and illustrations.

''The stories have simple messages woven in, whether it is about sharing with friends, helping them, caring for them and other such very basic values. What makes these books even more exciting for children is their central theme - cricket! Each story is relatable and easy to read, and children will love Pang and his animal friends,'' she says.

This is the first set of five books, with four more sets to follow in the months to come. In March, CricketPang had announced its publishing contract with HarperCollins India for a 26-book series based on the animation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

 United States
2
ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar

ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed ...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; Japanese billionaire Maezawa trains in Russia ahead of space trip and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; Japane...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021