Left Menu

Heavy rain alert: Educational institutions in U'khand to remain closed on Monday

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 17-10-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 18:57 IST
Heavy rain alert: Educational institutions in U'khand to remain closed on Monday
  • Country:
  • India

Most educational institutions across Uttarakhand will remain closed on Monday while there will be a ban on trekking, mountaineering, and camping activities in the high altitude areas of the state till Tuesday as a precautionary measure in view of the heavy rain alert issued by the Met department.

The orders for closure of educational institutions, including schools, colleges and anganwadi centres, were issued on Sunday by the district administrations following a heavy rain alert issued for all the 13 districts of Uttarakhand on Monday.

The Chamoli district administration also banned all trekking, mountaineering and camping activities in the Nanda Devi biosphere reserve and the entire forest area of Gopeshwar till October 19.

The district level Khel Mahakumbh events to be held at parade and pavilion grounds in Dehradun on October 18-19 have been cancelled. They have been rescheduled for October 24 and 25.

Heavy to very heavy rains, lightning, hail storms and high speed winds (60-70 kmph) have been predicted by the Met department for all the 13 districts of Uttarakhand, including Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Almora, Nainitalk Champawat, Dehradun Tehri and Pauri.

Administrations of Chamoli, Uttarkashi and Rudrparayag districts have been asked to be extra careful as the Chardham yatra is underway in these districts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

 United States
2
ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar

ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed ...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; Japanese billionaire Maezawa trains in Russia ahead of space trip and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; Japane...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021