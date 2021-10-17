Left Menu

Drug smuggling: Coordinate with Odisha to end menace, Chhattisgarh CM tells cops

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 17-10-2021 20:56 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 20:55 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday directed police officials of the state to hold a high level meeting with their counterparts in Odisha to check the smuggling of ganja through inter-state borders, an official said.

The directive was issued two days after an SUV, allegedly transporting ganja from Odisha to Madhya Pradesh, sped through a religious procession in Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh, killing one person and injuring 17.

''The chief minister has directed senior police officials to hold a high level joint meeting with Odisha police to prevent ganja smuggling from the neighbouring state (into Chhattisgarh)'', a statement issued by the state's public relations department said.

He has directed that a strong action plan be drafted to prevent ganja smuggling and ensure 24-hour monitoring at checkposts on the state's borders by installing CCTV cameras, the release added.

''Collectors and Superintendents of Police (SPs) of those districts which share a border with Odisha have been asked to set up permanent infrastructure and check posts in for the purpose. The Director General of Police and Additional DGP (Anti-Naxal Operations) have been told to take immediate action in this regard by coordinating with the neighbouring state's police,'' the release informed.

