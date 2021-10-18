Left Menu

UP Governor hands over cheques worth Rs 2.83 crore to SHGs in Ghaziabad

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 18-10-2021 00:18 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 00:11 IST
UP Governor hands over cheques worth Rs 2.83 crore to SHGs in Ghaziabad
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Sunday said women are playing a vital role to curb the dowry system and other such regressive tradition prevailing in society for a long time.

Women empowerment will become successful when they will concentrate on the education of their children, he said.

Patel distributed kits to 181 anganwadi centres at a private institute at Mohan Nagar.

She gave out Rs 2.83 crore worth of cheques to 11,000 members of self help groups (SHGs).

During her visit to the district jail, the Governor provided 3 LED lights and five computers for the barracks of women inmates for skill development, an official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
2
Study finds proteins that support photosynthesis in iron-deficient plants

Study finds proteins that support photosynthesis in iron-deficient plants

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
4
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021