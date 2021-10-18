Woman MDS student found hanging in her hostel room: Police

The body of a 23-year-old woman MDS student was found hanging in her college hostel room here on Monday, police said.

Vaishali, who hailed from Hapur in Uttar Pradesh and was pursuing her Master of Dental Surgery course from Moradabad's Tirthankar University, prima facie committed suicide, Pakbara police station's SHO Yogendra Yadav said.

The police, however, have sent the body for post mortem and are waiting for the report, before arriving at any definite conclusion, he said, no one has lodged any complaint in the cased till now.

Vaishali's mother who reached Moradabad from Hapur after hearing of the suspected suicide by her daughter, could have never committed suicide.

"Vaishali sounded quite happy when she talked to me today morning," she said.

Police said Vaishali was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her hostel room by her roommate Priya in the afternoon.

