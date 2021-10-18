Indians driving digital technology growth in world: Assam Governor

Assam Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi on Monday said Indians are spearheading the advancement of digital technology across the world and urged students to contribute to the growth in the sector. Addressing the 10th convocation of Assam Don Bosco University, he appealed to the students to ensure that the country can retain its leadership position in the sector. ''In digital technology and artificial intelligence, Indians are leading the world. It does not matter whether they are located, in our country or serving elsewhere. Our brains rule the world of digital technology,'' the governor said.

At least 470 graduates and 648 postgraduates from various fields, including engineering and technology, basic sciences, commerce, management and humanities, were conferred degrees. Doctoral degrees were conferred on 27 students and five were awarded PG diploma during the convocation which was held virtually, a statement from the varsity said. ''As I look at you who are emerging from the ravages of the pandemic, this is the message that I want to share with you: look for what unites us as a country, as a nation and as a great civilisation,'' the governor said.

Fr. Januarius Sangma, the chancellor of the varsity, asked the students to retain personal integrity and competence as they start building their careers and personal lives.

