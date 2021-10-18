Left Menu

Sikkim: Physical classes for students from LKG to standard 8 resumed

Physical classes have already started for students from standards 9 to 12 from September 27.Attendance of students from Lower KG to Class 8 was satisfactory on the first day, and school authorities were asked to strictly follow health safety guidelines, an education department official said.

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 18-10-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 19:35 IST
Sikkim: Physical classes for students from LKG to standard 8 resumed
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Classroom teaching for students from Lower KG to Class 8 in Sikkim resumed on Monday with strict adherence to the COVID-19 guidelines, an official said. Physical classes have already started for students from standards 9 to 12 from September 27.

''Attendance of students from Lower KG to Class 8 was satisfactory on the first day, and school authorities were asked to strictly follow health safety guidelines,'' an education department official said. The decision to reopen schools for all the students was taken as the COVID-19 situation in the Himalayan state improved, he said.

''Initially only 50 per cent of the students should be called on alternate days with parental consent, which shall be further increased based on monitoring of the situation,'' a notification of the state government said. Sikkim on Monday reported seven new COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 31,756, while 16 more people were cured of the disease, pushing the total number of recoveries to 30,882, a health department official said.

The death toll remained at 391 as no new fatality due to COVID-19 was reported in the last 24 hours.

The state now has only 165 active cases, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; China launches second crewed mission to build space station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
3
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
4
How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021