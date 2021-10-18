Left Menu

CBSE issues clarification against fake datesheet for 10th, 12th

It is clarified that the board has not released any official notification in this regard till now, the board said in a tweet.The CBSE had last week said that the first-term board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 will be conducted offline in November-December and the datesheet for the same will be announced on October 18.However, the exam schedule has not been released yet.The board had said the exams will be objective and the duration of the tests will be 90 minutes.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 19:52 IST
CBSE issues clarification against fake datesheet for 10th, 12th
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday clarified that it has not released any official notification on the first term exam datesheet for Classes 10 and 12.

''It has come to the notice of CBSE that a fake datesheet is being circulated on social media for the forthcoming term 1 exams in Nov 2021, to confuse students of class X and XII. It is clarified that the board has not released any official notification in this regard till now,'' the board said in a tweet.

The CBSE had last week said that the first-term board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 will be conducted offline in November-December and the datesheet for the same will be announced on October 18.

However, the exam schedule has not been released yet.

The board had said the exams will be objective and the duration of the tests will be 90 minutes. The exams will start from 11.30 am instead of 10.30 am in view of the winter season.

Bifurcating the academic session, holding two term-end exams and rationalising the syllabus were part of the special assessment scheme for Classes 10 and 12 board exams in 2021-22 announced by the CBSE in July in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; China launches second crewed mission to build space station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
3
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
4
How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021