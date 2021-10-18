Left Menu

Commodore (retd) Amit Rastogi takes over as NRDC chairman and managing director

Commodore retired Amit Rastogi has taken over as the chairman and managing director of the National Research Development Corporation NRDC, the science and technology ministry said.NRDC is an enterprise of the ministrys Department of Scientific and Industrial Research, which engages in promotion and transfer of technologies emanating from various national research and development institutions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 19:57 IST
Commodore (retd) Amit Rastogi takes over as NRDC chairman and managing director
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@NRDCIndia1953)
  • Country:
  • India

Commodore (retired) Amit Rastogi has taken over as the chairman and managing director of the National Research Development Corporation (NRDC), the science and technology ministry said.

NRDC is an enterprise of the ministry's Department of Scientific and Industrial Research, which engages in promotion and transfer of technologies emanating from various national research and development institutions. Rastogi holds a Bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from JNU, Master's degree in electronics and telecommunication form the Pune University and M.Sc. (defence and strategic studies) from the Madras University, the ministry said in a statement. He is also a distinguished alumnus of the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington and the College of Defence Management in Secunderabad, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; China launches second crewed mission to build space station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
3
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
4
How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021