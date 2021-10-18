Commodore (retd) Amit Rastogi takes over as NRDC chairman and managing director

Commodore (retired) Amit Rastogi has taken over as the chairman and managing director of the National Research Development Corporation (NRDC), the science and technology ministry said.

NRDC is an enterprise of the ministry's Department of Scientific and Industrial Research, which engages in promotion and transfer of technologies emanating from various national research and development institutions. Rastogi holds a Bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from JNU, Master's degree in electronics and telecommunication form the Pune University and M.Sc. (defence and strategic studies) from the Madras University, the ministry said in a statement. He is also a distinguished alumnus of the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington and the College of Defence Management in Secunderabad, it added.

