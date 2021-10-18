Left Menu

PTI | Noida | Updated: 18-10-2021 20:32 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 20:29 IST
UP Guv Anandiben Patel visits Gautam Buddh Nagar, hails women SHGs
Women power will help India become 'Vishwa Guru', Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel said on Monday, as she lauded the roles of self help groups (SHGs) in uplifting women in the state.

The governor, who was on an official visit to Gautam Buddh Nagar, also highlighted that "empowered women" could help get the society rid of social evils like child marriage.

During the visit, Patel interacted with SHGs, Aanganwadi workers, women prison inmates and presented utility kits, clothes and financial aid to several of them, according to an official statement.

"Describing Aanganwadi workers as 'Yashoda Maiyya', she said these workers have the responsibility of shaping the future generation of the country and called on them to instil education and cultural values in the children," the governor was quoted as saying in the statement.

She said women power can make India 'Vishwa Guru' (world leader) and with their contribution the country will become the world leader.

"She said with the aim of making women self-reliant and ensuring their economic progress, the women's self-help group (SHG) is an ambitious scheme of the government, through which continuous development of women is being made possible," according to the statement.

She said women SHGs are proving to be a milestone for uplifting women.

"Women have an important role to play in the society and called on women and women SHGs to come forward in eradicating social evils such as dowry and child marriages," according to the statement.

