Patnaik presents Rs 10 lakh cheque to army officer who holds multiple records

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday presented a Rs 10 lakh cheque to army officer Lt Col Laxmidhar Bhuyan, who holds records for several events, in appreciation of his achievements. His feats include holding world records for the longest time hitting on hips by heels on headstand yoga position' and running blindfolded 100 meters carrying the national flag in a semi-circular track.

Patnaik handed over the cheque to the Sensitive Reconnaissance Operatdons (SRO) of Regimental Administration-7, who hails from the state's Balasore district, during his visit to Naveen Nivas, the chief minister's residence in Bhubaneswar, according to a statement issued by the CMO.

The chief minister appreciated his feats despite his 20 per cent disability and awarded him, it said.

on the Army Day celebrated on January 15, Lt Col Bhuyan performed 13,725 hits on hips by heels on headstand yoga position for one hour seven minutes and 10 seconds. He has entered Guinness World Records, International Book of Records, Asia Book of Records, India Book of Records, Limca Book of Records, Best of India Records and Golden Book of Records, the statement said.

He also holds world records in blind-folded 100 meters run with the national flag in a semi-circular track in just one minute followed by blind-folded Climbing of a 20 feet ladder in 5 seconds and blind-folded non-stop 13,986 times hitting on hips by heels on headstand on top of a 20 feet ladder, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)