Left Menu

BJP, RSS to hold two-day coordination meet from Tuesday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 22:30 IST
BJP, RSS to hold two-day coordination meet from Tuesday
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A two-day coordination meeting of the BJP and the RSS will be held in Delhi from Tuesday to deliberate on policy-related issues, sources said on Monday. Top leaders of the BJP, including its secretary-general (organisation) BL Santhosh, other officer-bearers and Union ministers are expected to attend the meeting, they said.

RSS-affiliated organisations related to various sectors like education, culture and economy are expected to attend the close-door meeting.

Top office-bearers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) are also likely to be there in the meeting, the sources said.

Such meetings between the RSS and representatives of the BJP and its government at the Centre keep taking place for sharing of ideas and giving feedback on government policies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; China launches second crewed mission to build space station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
3
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
4
How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021