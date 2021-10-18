Left Menu

'Education at Doorstep' to address learning gap among govt school students in Tamil Nadu

The project is set to be implemented for a period of six months to impart educational skills among the children who have been missing their classes since the lockdown was imposed from March 2020 to contain the spread of the coronavirus.The scheme would be implemented at an estimated cost of Rs 200 crore from this fiscal with participation of teachers, volunteers, NGOs and educationists.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-10-2021 23:10 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 23:10 IST
Chennai, Oct 18 (PTI): The Tamil Nadu government on Monday said a project - Illam Thedi Kalvi (Education at Doorstep) - to address the learning gap that arose among students due to closure of schools during the pandemic-imposed lockdowns would be launched on a pilot project basis in 12 districts of the State.

Based on the outcome, the project for classes I to VIII students of government schools would be expanded to the remaining districts. Initially, it would be launched for two weeks in Cuddalore, Dindigul, Erode, Kancheepuram, Kanyakumari, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Nagapattinam, Nilgiris, Thanjavur, Tiruchirappalli and Villupuram districts. The project is set to be implemented for a period of six months to impart educational skills among the children who have been missing their classes since the lockdown was imposed from March 2020 to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The scheme would be implemented at an estimated cost of Rs 200 crore from this fiscal with participation of teachers, volunteers, NGOs and educationists. “This will be made a people’s movement with the participation of parents, public, volunteers and teachers,” an official press release said. Those keen on joining the cause of education could contact the School Education Department online at: illamthedikalvi.tnschools.gov.in.

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi flagged off the campaign vehicle related to the educational project.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

