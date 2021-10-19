NDMC starts process of online transfer of teachers, principals

Left Menu

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation has started the process of online transfer of teachers and principals to bring more transparency in the system, and an online transfer module was launched on Monday, officials said.

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation has started the process of online transfer of teachers and principals to bring ''more transparency'' in the system, and an online transfer module was launched on Monday, officials said.

The online transfer module for teachers, was launched by North Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh at the Civic Centre here. The NDMC has started the process of online transfer of teachers and principals to bring more transparency in the system, the civic body said in a statement.

Addressing the event, Mayor Singh said that this system would bring more transparency, and teachers would not have to run here and there for their transfer. Moreover it would reduce human interaction, he added.

NDMC's education committee chairman Alok Sharma said the transfer process of teachers has been made fully computerised by this online transfer module.

The applicant needs to apply through their biometric identity for transfer. In this, teachers and principals would be able to select a maximum of five schools according to their priorities, and the computer will automatically allocate the school on the basis of 'first come first-serve' as per the vacant posts, he said.

