U.S. State Dept IG launches probes into end of Afghanistan operations -Politico

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-10-2021 01:47 IST
U.S. State Dept IG launches probes into end of Afghanistan operations -Politico
The U.S. State Department's inspector general is launching a series of investigations into the end of the Biden administration's diplomatic operations in Afghanistan, Politico reported on Monday, citing officials and documents.

The reviews will focus on the State Department's Special Immigrant Visa program, Afghans processed for refugee admission into the U.S., resettlement of those refugees and visa recipients, and the emergency evacuation of the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, the report added https://politi.co/3lV4Rnv.

Diana Shaw, the department's acting inspector general, notified Congress of the move on Monday.

