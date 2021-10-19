KIMSHEALTH honours ambulance drivers on World Trauma Day

KIMSHEALTH here felicitated ambulance drivers for the selfless and committed service they render during emergency situations, to mark World Trauma day.

More than 50 ambulance drivers from the capital city participated in a program called 'Heroes on Wheels', held at KIMSHEALTH campus here, a hospital statement said.

Police Headquarters Special Cell SP B Krishnakumar inaugurated the program on Monday and also flagged off the ambulance rally held on the occasion, it said.

Speaking at the function, Krishnakumar said more than a job, ambulance drivers are doing a dedicated social service by saving lives and rushing to hospitals for people who need emergency medical care. Dr M I Sahadulla, Chairman and Managing Director, KIMSHEALTH, who presided over the function, said ambulance drivers have to be trained in promptly acting in critical conditions which is vital for saving lives, besides imparting thorough training in driving an ambulance. E M Najeeb, Executive Director, KIMSHEALTH, said the felicitation meet of ambulance drivers is meant to acknowledge their dedicated service and this would be an inspiration and encouragement for them. Considering the expertise and dedication required by their profession, they should be designated as 'Ambulance Pilots' or 'Ambulance Rescue Operators', he added.

State Ambulance Owners and Drivers Association office bearers were also present during the function.

