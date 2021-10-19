IIT-Delhi to offer BTech course in Energy Engineering from 2021 academic session

(IIT) IIT Delhi's Department of Energy Science and Engineering has launched a new undergraduate programme, BTech in Energy Engineering, officials announced on Tuesday.

Students who have qualified in the JEE (Advanced) 2021 are eligible for admission to the programme. The new undergraduate (UG) programme is going to start from the 2021-2022 academic session with an intake of 40 students.

''There is a critical need to develop human resources with the capacity to address various energy and environment-related challenges holistically with the necessary foresight and vision,'' said KA Subramanian, Head of the Department of Energy Science and Engineering (DESE) at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi.

''The BTech programme in energy engineering is designed to equip the students with the essential knowledge and skills to take up the energy sector challenges and provide solutions to the problems towards achieving sustainable energy, which is accessible, available and affordable. Energy is one of the fastest-growing sectors. It is in a critical transition from conventional to clean and renewable energy, resulting in ample placement opportunities,'' he added.

The institute's 45-year-old Centre for Energy Studies (now DESE) has been one of the oldest centres in the country imparting education in the energy domain and engaged in cutting-edge research through its three MTech and Doctoral (PhD) programmes.

''Energy is crucial as it has considerable implications on economic development and environmental sustainability. Hence, many opportunities exist in the energy sector. Students who are passionate about taking up a career in the energy sector may explore to join the new BTech in Energy Engineering programme,'' said V Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)