1,158 vacancies in Punjab govt colleges to be filled: Minister

Punjab Higher Education Minister Pargat Singh on Tuesday said his department wills soon fill 1,158 vacant posts including of teaching cadre in government colleges in the state. He said the recruitment process of 1,091 posts of teaching cadre and 67 posts of librarian in government colleges would be completed within 45 days. The recruitment would be done by Punjabi University, Patiala and Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar by forming selection committees. The recruitment as per the UGC guidelines will be done only on the basis of a written test, Singh said in an official release.

A selection committee will be formed under the chairmanship of the vice chancellors concerned. He said that for part-timers, guest faculty and contractual teachers in government-run colleges, it has been decided to relax the upper age limit and give them weightage of one mark per year subject to a maximum of five marks in respect of experience gained by them.

