Junior doctors of Kolkata hospital to continue with strike despite warning of action

Despite warning by the West Bengal health department that striking interns and postgraduate trainee doctors of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital would be marked absent, the agitators on Tuesday said they will continue with their strike demanding removal of the principal.

A representative of the agitating students claimed they are planning to go on a hunger strike.

''We will continue with our agitation till our demand is fulfilled,'' he stated. The health department on Sunday said striking junior doctors will be marked absent if they do not report for duty.

Health department officials had held a meeting with senior doctors of at least 38 departments of the hospital in connection with the agitation.

''We are trying to convince them (striking doctors) to come and sit for a meeting and call off their agitation. Hopefully, we will find a solution soon,'' an official said. Interns and trainees of the hospital have been on a strike for a fortnight demanding removal of the principal over a range of issues.

