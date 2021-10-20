Left Menu

Modi lays foundation stone of medical college in Kushinagar

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 20-10-2021 14:16 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 14:11 IST
Modi lays foundation stone of medical college in Kushinagar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for the Rajkiya Medical College in Kushinagar which will be built at a cost of over Rs 280 crore.

The medical college will have a 500-bed hospital, and it will admit 100 students in its MBBS course from the academic session 2022-2023.

Modi also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 12 development projects worth over Rs 180 crore.

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

