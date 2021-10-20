Finland & India Education Collaboration Event concludes on high note with announcement of ‘3DBear Virtual Learning Academy in India’

- 3DBear Virtual event – ‘How to use virtual learning environments (AR/VR) in education concluded on a high note with discussions among educationists & panellists, followed by launch of 3DBear Academy in India and prize ceremony. The first virtual event (webinar) titled – ‘How to use virtual learning environments (AR/VR) in education’ concluded on the 6th of October (Wednesday), with the gracious presence of Ritva Koukku-Ronde, Ambassador of Finland in India and Jussi Kajala, CEO of 3DBear.

A seminal virtual event was held on October 6 to celebrate Finnish/Indian collaboration in the field of education. The Ambassador of Finland in India, Ritva Koukky-Ronde, and the CEO of 3DBear, Jussi Kajala, graciously headlined How to use virtual learning environments in education which featured Finnish and Indian educators discussing how to motivate and engage students in deep learning while using Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR and VR). The event concluded with an announcement of an incredible opportunity for Indian educators.

Jussi welcomed the participants and shared how 3DBear has been the category leader in Extended Reality (XR) for Education, including recognition by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation choosing 3DBear to be top 8 company for XR in education. He explained how AR and VR are transforming the academic world, bringing never-before teaching and learning experiences to both teachers and students. In this era of technology revolution, no education institution can afford to be left behind. Ambassador Koukku-Ronde expressed the different ways that India and Finland are jointly addressing their learning needs to make sure that children today learn the most important skills to be able to take their place in the world, and how AR and VR make this easier than ever before.

Cost is no longer an entry barrier with various options being made available for engaging learning activities using augmented reality (“AR”) and virtual reality (“VR”) allowing teachers, educators and children to create their own content. 3DBear offers turnkey solutions involving custom content tailored to suit the pedagogical goals, professional development for teachers, integration to e-learning courses and Learning Management System.

The event was a great success with educator Monica Joshi, IT Director, Sat Paul Mittal School, Punjab presenting on ‘Using Augmented Reality in Education’, and Youtube star Anantya Anand demonstrating ‘Digital Storytelling with AR’. The presentations were focussed on explaining that besides other several purposes, the most popular application of AR/VR in education are: 1. Helping teachers to explain a subject, 2. Providing visual representation of the material or place, and 3. Helping students easily acquire, process, and remember information.

Monica was awarded the ‘Most Successful Teacher using Virtual Environments in India’ award.

Educators from Finland, India, and the United States presented incredible learning activities using AR and VR in Primary, Middle, High School, and Vocational School. Anupam Sharma an educator from Indirapuram, India, Tuija Arola, Phd, a vocational educator in Kouvola, Finland, and Denise Wright, a NASA Fellow and STEM Educator in South Carolina, USA have engaged students to create, analyze, explain, and synthesize across the entire curriculum. They emphasised the fact that combining immersive technologies and education is a must in modern times for the best learning results.

As the event progressed, there was an announcement about the launch of ‘3DBear Virtual Learning Environment Academy in India’ with opportunity for free professional development and understanding of how to use AR/VR to gain unique competitive advantage for learning in school or at home. The Academy will provide five 90 minsof synchronous coaching sessions, and the first will be led by Ms Joshi. If you are a Lead Teacher, of a curriculum or PD administrator, you will learn techniques including using augmented reality for learning, increasing student engagement in learning activities, and versatile assessments to improve learning.

The first Academy will be free and will start from 19th November and will run for 5 weeks. Attendees who complete the Academy will be awarded a Certificate of Mastery in Virtual Learning and receive 3DBear classroom license (6 months). To register for the Academy and to learn more about future sessions, please register here: https://www.3dbear.io/academy-india-0 Finland & India Education Collaboration Event was highly engaging with participants learning about many projects that they could immediately take back and use with their own students and classes. The Academy starting from 16th November promises to be an incredible opportunity to learn new skills and utilize technology to accelerate learning.

About 3DBear A Finnish EdTech growth company, 3DBear was founded in 2016 to provide tools for creative learning using virtual technologies. After being well-funded by Californian venture capital Brand Capital International and by Finnish Oppiva Invest, 3DBear has entered the Indian market to accelerate their growth plans. It is now looking to become the category leader in its field.

3DBear is a free app that can be downloaded from Google play or Apple store. It is a great educational, creative entertainment tool which utilizes augmented reality and 3D objects. It has tremendous potential to immerse children, teachers and parents in a meaningful learning adventure, giving them more control of how, when and where they learn.

