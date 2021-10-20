Rs 5 cr annual grant for Bhagwan Valmiki chair: Channi

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday announced a budgetary grant of Rs five crore annually for the Bhagwan Valmiki Chair at the Guru Nanak Dev University.

He made the announcement while addressing a gathering during a state level function to mark the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki.

Bhagwan Valmiki was the 'Pitaamah' of the Sanskrit language and first poet who by his immortal and masterpiece composition 'Ramayana' propagated the message of victory of good over evil, the chief minister said.

He said the great epic has for centuries taught the way of life to people and has been a lighthouse for ethical and moral living.

Channi also announced to establish a chair in the name of legendary Sikh warrior Shaheed Baba Jiwan Singh.

The Baba Jiwan Singh chair would also be given an annual grant of Rs five crore every year to undertake extensive research on the teachings and philosophy of the iconic Sikh warrior, he said.

Making a firm resolve to fill over one lakh vacant posts in different departments shortly, Channi said all these vacancies would be filled purely on the basis of merit in a fair, impartial and transparent manner.

He said that the Cabinet had recently taken a decision to abolish the prevalent system to recruit group-D employees through outsourcing and in the future such employees would be recruited only on regular basis like other categories of employees.

Slamming SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia for their alleged "open loot" of the state exchequer, Channi said he was spending government funds for the betterment of poor and needy.

The Akalis plundered the state through "illegal means in pursuance of their personal narrow interests", he alleged. He also accused the Aam Aadmi Party for misleading the people by making "false" promises under the guise of 'Aam Aadmi'.

However, the Congress high command has demonstrated its will to install a common man with humble background as the chief minister, he said. Conceding a long pending demand of the 'Safai Sewaks', heannounced that these employees would be given a weekly off, besides they would also be entitled for all gazetted holidays at par with other government employees. He also said that detailed instructions had already been given to all Panchayats to allot five-marla plots to the houseless people and complete the entire process shortly. Earlier, Channi laid the foundation stone of state of the art panorama here at Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Sthal Complex at a cost of Rs 25 crore.

