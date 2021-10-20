Vigyan Prasar plans to reach every district headquarters with field-level activities

Vigyan Prasar, an autonomous body under the Department of Science and Technology (DST), on Wednesday said it plans to reach every district headquarters with field-level activities and in the coming years, its activities would be expanded into other languages, including tribal dialects.

In a statement, it said schooling in mother tongue is vital for grasping knowledge related to science and technology.

''However, in a world of rapid development of science and technology research, school education received in the past alone is not adequate and soon would become outdated. Continuous updating of our knowledge as citizens is vital for us to be able to function as full members in the modern society,'' it said. Going forward, Vigyan Prasar said it plans to reach every district headquarters with field-level activities.

Numerous volunteers from various government, non-government, media and educational institutes, who have come forward to assist these initiatives in various states and Union territories, would take the baton forward, it added.

''In the years to come, the activities would be expanded into other languages, including tribal dialects in the phase II. Together with resources and local support in the respective districts, Vigyan Prasar is poised to become a torchbearer of science popularisation under the umbrella of Project Bhasha initiative,'' it said.

''To ensure quick and effective implementation of science communication and popularisation at all levels in the society, connecting through one's own language is the first step in this direction. This is why we chose all media products to be designed and developed in Indian languages,'' said Dr Nakul Parashar, Director of Vigyan Prasar.

