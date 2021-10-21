Flipkart sets up digital learning academy to bridge skills gap in e-commerce space

Flipkart on Thursday announced the launch of the Supply Chain Operations Academy (SCOA), a digital learning academy to provide relevant industry training and knowledge to help create a pool of skilled supply chain operations talent in India.

With this launch, Flipkart aims to bridge the skill gap in the e-commerce space and build a pipeline of talented individuals skilled in various aspects of supply chain management.

In its first year, the specialised and robust training program under SCOA will offer 15 days of digital classroom training and 45 days of on-the-job apprenticeship at Flipkart supply chain facilities across the country. The 60-day skilling program on supply chain operations will empower the youth to build careers in various aspects of supply chain management and certify them to increase their employability.

The first phase of the program will commence on October 22. Students from Haryana, Bihar, Delhi, Jharkhand, Punjab, Rajasthan and West Bengal will be onboarded and will be imparted skills via Flipkart's Learning Management System. The training program will help participants actively learn through interactive videos, simulations, digital handouts, Q&A activities, and hands-on experience during their internship period in state-of-the-art facilities.

"Having created one of the most tech-enabled modern supply chains in the country, there is an urgent need to bridge the skill gaps in the industry and Flipkart aims to solve this challenge through the Supply Chain Operations Academy. This academy will offer a judicious mix of online and on-the-job training for the wholesome development of the workforce," said Hemant Badri, Senior-Vice-President and Head of Supply Chain at Flipkart.