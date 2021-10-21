Left Menu

Momentum appoints Andy Bacon to invest in its membership community, ITSMA

21-10-2021
Momentum appoints Andy Bacon to invest in its membership community, ITSMA
LONDON, BOSTON and SEATTLE, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentum, the global growth consultancy and pioneers of account-based marketing, has bolstered its senior leadership team by appointing Andy Bacon, VP of Consulting, who will lead the investment strategy to bring further value to its membership community ITSMA and the firm's strategic offering to the C-suite.

Bacon joins with more than 30 years' experience working with CMOs and marketing leaders and has a proven track record in enriching peer-to-peer communities. This appointment follows on from Momentum's acquisition of ITSMA earlier this year.

This is a record year for this thriving marketing community, with membership numbers and membership engagement hitting an all-time high, including record attendance to Marketing Vision '21, the firm's flagship event this last week.

The firm made a series of announcements to members during Marketing Vision '21. These included an increase in investment into key research studies, increase in training capacity and the expansion of specialist advice members can now draw upon.

Bacon, who will work closely with ITSMA's President Dave Munn, commented: ''I believe that the value of professional communities and peer-to-peer learning and development remains a vastly untapped resource and I think we have a real opportunity here to build on ITSMA's great work in this space and deliver a best-in-class membership experience.'' Dave Munn, President of ITSMA added ''We value our membership community incredibly highly – the research, peer-to-peer discussion and events we host play a huge part in advancing the marketing community. Bringing Andy on board is a key step in investing in the future of our community and inspiring b2b marketing excellence.

''Together with Momentum's team, we're evolving our research and frameworks and expanding our consulting and advisory services to enable marketing to become a growth driver.'' PWR PWR

