Left Menu

Rajasthan SHRC issues notices over death of student after being beaten by teacher

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-10-2021 16:49 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 16:25 IST
Rajasthan SHRC issues notices over death of student after being beaten by teacher
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Thursday took suo motu cognizance of the death of a student in Churu after being thrashed by his teacher and issued notices to the authorities seeking a report.

Commission chairperson Justice Gopal Krishna Vyas issued the notices to the Churu collector, Superintendent of Police and the Director of Primary Education in Bikaner, seeking replies on five points within a week.

Vyas has asked for details of the action taken against the accused teacher and the school owner, and whether the recognition of the private school has been cancelled permanently or not, according to an SHRC statement.

He also sought the number of teachers in the school and their qualification and whether any complaint was made to district administration or police against the accused teachers by students or their parents, and, if yes, what action was taken.

Thirteen-year-old Ganesh, who was studying in class 7 of the private school, was beaten to death by his teacher in Rajasthan's Churu district on Wednesday just because had had not completed his homework. The accused teacher Manoj has been arrested. On the direction of Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra, the recognition of the private school has been suspended.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holders and USD 150 Million MarketCap in Just 3 Weeks Since Its Launch

EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holder...

 United States
3
Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

 India
4
Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021