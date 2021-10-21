Left Menu

Nikhat Zareen, Delhi's Hemlata win opening bouts in National women's boxing

PTI | Hisar | Updated: 21-10-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 20:29 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@Nikhat Zareen)
Former junior world champion Nikhat Zareen (52kg) stormed into the second round of the National Women's Championships with a thumping win in her opening bout here on Thursday.

Representing Telangana, Zareen, who is also an Asian championships bronze-winner, out-classed Goa's Siya Walke in her first-round clash to march ahead.

Earlier, Delhi's Hemlata defeated PS Mantasaha Kumari from Assam 4-0 in the 50kg category.

Hemlata gave Mantasaha no chance whatsoever as she connected her jabs to precision and won the contest on a unanimous basis at St Joseph's International School here.

Another highlight of the Day 1 was the flawless performance from Maharashtra's Aarya Kulkarni (52kg), who outclassed Yape Bamang of Arunachal Pradesh 5-0. It was a display of total domination from Kulkarni, evident from round one, and she did not let up till the final round to register an easy win.

The tournament is being hosted in association with the Haryana Boxing Sangh, and features more than 320 pugilists from 36 States/Union Territories/Boards from across the country.

Dominating the 50kg category were Goa's Priti Chawan, who beat Monika Pandey of West Bengal by referee stopping the contest (RSC) verdict, and Punjab's Komal, who blanked Sonia Gauni of Uttarakhand 5-0.

There was an edge-of-the-seat contest between Madhya Pradesh's Anjali Sharma (52kg) and Tamil Nadu's V Vinodhini.

Both boxers stood toe-to-toe throughout the fight, with Anjali just edging out Vinodhini 3-2 in the final verdict.

The gold and silver medallists of the ongoing championships will earn themselves a place in the national coaching camp.

The remaining two names for the camp in each category will be selected on the basis of performances in the selection trials, which will take place right after the Nationals.

