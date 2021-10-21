Left Menu

Students, teachers protest against National Education Policy

Several organisations of students and teachers on Thursday staged a protest against the National Education Policy and re-introduction of Four Year Undergraduate Programme FYUP in Delhi University.They also demanded reopening of colleges and schools that have been shut in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.The protest was held outside Shastri Bhawan which houses the office of the Ministry of Education here.The protesting organisations said in a joint statement that they submitted a memorandum to the Ministry of Education.Representatives of different organisations addressed the gathering outside Shastri Bhawan....

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2021 21:06 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 20:57 IST
Students, teachers protest against National Education Policy
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Several organisations of students and teachers on Thursday staged a protest against the National Education Policy and re-introduction of Four Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP) in Delhi University.

They also demanded reopening of colleges and schools that have been shut in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The protest was held outside Shastri Bhawan which houses the office of the Ministry of Education here.

The protesting organisations said in a joint statement that they submitted a memorandum to the Ministry of Education.

''Representatives of different organisations addressed the gathering outside Shastri Bhawan.... As no one from the ministry appeared before the demonstrating people, a delegation was sent to the ministry with a memorandum,'' it said.

The organisations said they would intensify their protest if their demands are not met. The protesting organisations included the All India Forum for Right to Education (AIFTRE), All India Revolutionary Students Organisation (AIRSO), AISA, DYFI, SFI and the Youth for Swaraj.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holders and USD 150 Million MarketCap in Just 3 Weeks Since Its Launch

EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holder...

 United States
3
Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

 India
4
Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021