DPIIT notifies boiler accident inquiry rules

The commerce and industry ministry has notified the boiler accident inquiry rules that provide the procedures to be followed for an inquiry into such accidents.

According to a notification issued by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), on receipt of a report of a boiler accident, a preliminary inquiry will be conducted in the state concerned.

In case, there is a death due to the accident, an inquiry will be conducted by the central government. The inquiry will be done by a committee that will consist of a technical adviser, a chief inspector or director of boiler, and a representative of boiler and boiler component manufacturer.

''The inquiry committee shall make a careful examination of the damaged parts and shall take such measurements or sketches and may take such photographs for the purpose of report as they may deem necessary,'' the notification said.

The committee will also inquire into the circumstances of the accident, its nature and extent, the cause of death and damage to property and will submit the report to the central government.

''The boiler shall not be put to use till the inquiry is completed,'' the notification, dated October 14, said.

